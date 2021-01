If you are an experienced medical writer who loves writing- then this is the perfect role for you. No ad ons- you will be delivering content to the highest possible standard and excelling in your craft as a writer. The focus of the work in this team is publications planning, so a passion for high science and strategic level thinking will come naturally to you. There is also the opportunity to deliver on meetings and internal communications – award winning global work that you will be proud to be a part of.

This team has lots of winning attributes: open to flexible working long term offering 2 days from home, a calm and down to earth culture- leading to an enviably low staff turn over- and a dream for writers who love to write and focus on content. Add to this a fun and creative company culture- this team is part of a high profile global integrated PR agency.

A minimum of 12 months medical education agency experience is required for this role.