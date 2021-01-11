We are now looking for a Scientific Editor with digital experience to deliver high quality, accurate work for our med comms agency client with offices in London.

Working with the scientific team, you will be able to provide quality control for a variety of different digital outputs. You will help deliver work in a timely fashion and ensure that agency standards are met and that the materials created fulfil clients’ established compliance and regulatory frameworks, as well as ensuring consistency throughout materials, across different campaigns and in line with relevant brand style or messaging frameworks.

You will have an eye for detail and care about the final result of your work, as well as having a fluid digital working knowledge. This is an excellent time to join a team that works together as a unit. As a package you can expect excellent great salary, bonus and team structure plus more.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life sciences degree

- Must have previous experience of working within a medical communications agency

- Experience of previous work in an editorial role

- Experience of marking up in Word, Adobe and PowerPoint etc.

- Able to communicate clearly at all levels

- Attention to detail, precision and accuracy

- Able to build and maintain strong client relationships

- Proficiency in Veeva Vault PromoMats would be ideal



This is a great opportunity to step into a company moving in the right direction and that can provide you with a fantastic career path. If this sounds like you, our client offers excellent opportunities as well as career progression.

