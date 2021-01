This is a great opportunity to join an established and reputable medical education agency at a career defining point in its journey. With scientific strategy and digital innovation in an exciting stage of growth this is the chance to be part of and to shape that pivotal offer.

My client is looking for a talented Scientific Team Lead or Principal Medical Writer looking to take their career to the next stage. You will lead scientific services for this talented independent agency and share in the success of their story. You will have a passion for meetings based strategy for example and the evolution of this space in the digital landscape- as well as a track record in impactful and responsive delivery.

Leadership of the talented team of enthusiastic medical writers and shaping the future of scientific strategy at this agency will be a huge reward for this role. 2021 also saw the confirmation of a powerful senior leadership team of some of the most reputable names in medical education in the UK- and the plan is for swift career development to senior leadership team for this director as well.

Medical Education agency experience only will be considered for this role.