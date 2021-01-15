A medical communications agency based in Buckinghamshire is seeking a Scientific Strategy Director to lead and further develop the editorial team and their medical education content strategy capability.

Joining the management team, you will provide the depth of knowledge and experience that underpins all content-led initiatives within the company as well as providing expert strategic counsel to clients and ensuring the high quality and compliance of deliverables.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a flourishing company with plenty of growth with a remit to shape, develop and upskill the editorial team within a supportive and friendly working environment. In addition to an excellent salary, you will receive a pension, private healthcare which is extendable to family members, 24 days holiday, discretionary bonus and more.

Responsibilities:

- To manage and develop the medical writing and editorial team, identifying any training requirements on an on-going basis

- To be client focused, providing scientific expertise whilst maintaining awareness of the status of on-going editorial projects and ensuring that all projects are delivered on time, within budget and to quality standards

- To set and maintain editorial standards, and support all writing and editing staff to achieve these objectives

- To oversee the allocation and distribution of editorial tasks to team members and organise freelance activity

- To contribute to new business activity, supporting proposal development and budgeting

- Be prepared to provide writing support on projects as required

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science Degree, preferably plus a higher degree

- Previous experience of developing medical communications content strategy

- Must have significant medical writing and team management experience gained within a medical or healthcare communications environment

- Excellence in written and edited communications with a broad knowledge of therapy areas and the ability to write in a variety of styles

- Ability to coach and train writers and editors

- Understanding of integrated communications programmes

- Maturity and experience appropriate for representation on the Management Team, and ability to have an impact on the direction of the team and company

- Good understanding of codes of conduct and compliance

- Strong interpersonal and communication skills

- Candidates must be eligible for work and based in the UK. Although there is flexibility of some homeworking, candidates will need to live within a reasonable commuting distance of the office

We expect that the successful candidate will have demonstrable experience of the core responsibilities and abilities and will place a strong emphasis on the long‐term professional development of their people.

