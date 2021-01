This is a fantastic opportunity to join a smart, ambitious and reputable medical education agency which will see you thrive in a role that focuses on content only.

This is an opening for a talented Principal Medical Writer to develop their knowledge across a variety of disease areas and produce content across a range of digital and traditional formats. A lot of the work is digitally focused at present so experience and /or an interest in the digital landscape is required. This is a nimble, independently owned agency so sees the team delivering creative campaigns that are impactful and committed to client vision.

From novel treatments in depression and schizophrenia to a huge anti-coagulant brand and work in areas as diverse as HIV and Oncology- for a scientist who loves learning- this is an agency with amazing brand heritage.

With a newly appointment senior management team boosting an already stellar management- there is huge room and scope for this Principal Medical Writer to progress-s or to continue in a role that focuses on writing. The culture is ambitious and supportive- informal and progressive at the same time with lots of opportunity to have fun while learning.