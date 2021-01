This is a rewarding and progressive opportunity for an experienced Medical Education Account Manager to enjoy the next stage in their career.

Committed to looking after their team- this supportive independently owned agency saw huge growth in 2020, newly added senior management from some of the most reputable names in the industry in 2021, and enjoyed a surge in their digital capability as they adapted to client needs swiftly and with impact.

This is a medium sized agency so the culture is collaborative and fluid – client services work in close partnership with scientific services. You will therefore be a well-rounded Account Manager and will enjoy managing your own content on occasion. There is a dedicated medical writing team that does however support account management.

If you are looking for an ambitious culture that is flexible and nimble, with a strong brand name in the market – but has an informal and relaxed yet focused culture- this could be that role for you.

Previous medical communications agency experience only will be considered for this role.