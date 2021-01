This is a fantastic opportunity for an expert in publications planning at Senior Account or Associate Director level to join this centre of excellence in publications planning. This is a career defining moment to join an agency with exceptional heritage in publications planning with one of the UK’s most robust and biggest teams in the area.

Your role will be to strategically lead on large publications accounts- and work closely with the MD of this agency as well as global publications director in ensuring the continued excellence and best practice in this area.

You will demonstrate a depth of knowledge in this area but also strong leadership skills of working in an agency. The bigger picture of this powerhouse agency sees impactful delivery of integrated accounts from market access through to PR to brand promotion and advertising. Therefore you will be a true leader of the publications piece globally collaborating with some of the most talented experts in healthcare communications.