This is one of London’s longest standing PR agencies with amazing heritage across healthcare, consumer, technology and corporate to name a few. Working together they have done some of the most impactful PR campaigns of the last century- skilfully delivering messages that resonate intelligently and speak to their audiences.

This is therefore not a traditional healthcare PR team in that it takes huge influences and expertise from the bigger agency family and central teams in digital, social, analytics and creative. If you want to work on ethical health pharmaceutical brands in campaigns that are creative, visually captivating, engage across channels and empathetically impact- this could be the role for you.

Previous ethical health agency experience is required for this role but a desire to do things differently- to think outside the box and work fluidly and with an open and creative mind is a must as well.