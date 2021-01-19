Our globally orientated client is now looking to add a Senior Medical Writer to join their award winning team in London.

A specialist healthcare communications agency, they deliver global campaigns in a wide range of areas with the science behind it. Due to continued client and project growth, they are looking for an experienced writer to support their scientific team, and their aim to improve patients’ lives.

Working on therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology and haemophilia, you will be writing scientific content for external use for KOL’s. The team has experience of success and you will be equipped with experienced client leadership skills. You will be rewarded with a fantastic package, including, 25 days holiday (which can be carried over), pension scheme, flexible working, and many in house incentive schemes and rewards.

Responsibilities:

- Deliver top quality creative medical education content

- Highest quality researched and written copy for a broad range of materials including: patient support, training manuals, abstracts, websites, social media to mention a few

- Become the scientific contact for various aspects of client accounts

- Supportive implementations of editorial and QC process

- Maintain awareness of media aspects and progressions in the Pharma field

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Must hold a Life sciences degree

- Significant experience of scientific writing gained in an agency environment

- Excellent attention to detail

- Fantastic client management skills

- Scientifically focused

*Please note candidates need to be UK based.

This is a great time to join an experienced company in their field with a vison for growth ahead within a friendly, professional atmosphere.

