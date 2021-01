This is a fantastic opportunity for a nurturing and ambitious Healthcare PR Associate Director to make their mark in an independent agency with huge global reach. My client works in a number of areas from energy to technology, insights and health. Their healthcare team is a thriving business with amazing global PR heritage areas in as broad ranging as oncology and rare disease and health tech and academia. This particular role sees leadership on a major flagship global oncology account spanning multiple offices globally- as well as the chance to take ownership of an exciting new UK win. With this win this boutique agency with global success is looking to grow their UK market and broaden the agency skill set. This is therefore a fantastic agency for a PR director with UK experience to make their mark while still doing global work as well.

Culture is very important at this agency- from mindfulness to sustainability to empowering each other to pursue their own goals- this is a collaborative agency committed to achieving better lives in and outside the agency. Therefore a strong track record in healthcare in agency is required as well as genuine passion to make a difference.