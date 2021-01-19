Our client provides medical education and communications services some so of the largest pharmaceutical and healthcare companies around the globe. Continued growth leads them to seek a Director of Client Services to join their London offices.

As part of the Management Team, you will build and maintain enduring client partnerships and oversee the execution of the client’s strategic plan. You will be responsible for the financial performance of assigned accounts, as well as ensuring they are properly resourced. Lastly, you will contribute to forecasting business and building insights as to where growth and new business can be developed.

With over 250 people and offices around the globe, this is a great opportunity to work for an award-winning agency with an impressive and loyal client base. They invest in their people with the aim of changing patients’ lives for the better, with targeted communications that win hearts and minds.

In addition to an excellent salary you can expect a package of benefits including flexible working, bonus, private healthcare, pension and 25 days’ holiday plus flexible holiday scheme.

Responsibilities:

- Working with the team and clients to add value and to contribute to the development of the best solutions

- Setting the strategic direction for the team, working with them to identify key strategic priorities for growing the business and prioritising across accounts as required

- Creating a high-performing team and environment that embraces new challenges and opportunities through nurturing the personal growth of every team member

- Looking to the future and championing change, constantly seeking opportunities for improvements and ensuring that new learnings are shared across the company

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree

- Significant experience of management of account teams within a medical communications agency

- Demonstrable experience of building strong client partnerships

- Experience in creating and implementing innovative strategic medical communications programs for pharmaceutical clients

- Experience of problem solving and providing solutions

- Experience in delivering presentations and leading client pitches

If you are looking for the next step in your career and you are looking for a company with strong ethical values and a culture that is fundamental to the delivery of their ambitious work, call us today for full details.

To be considered for this role, candidates must be UK based and fully eligible to work in the UK. They must also have significant medical communications agency experience.

