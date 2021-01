London’s most innovative, integrated healthcare marketing and communications agencies is growing its patient advocacy team and needs an additional senior account manager or account director with a genuine passion for being at the cutting edge of the development of game changing new medicines and treatments that will improve health around the globe. Full of ideas to drive patient advocacy, advise on strategy to get new medicines to market and improve outcomes for pharma clients, healthcare professionals and patients, you will be able to provide top level strategic counsel to help with the development of clients’ advocacy and policy strategies and tactics; collaborating with multiple internal stakeholders to ensure consensus around tactics’ scope and approach.

You will be accomplished at operating in a professional environment within the healthcare advocacy, policy and external affairs/communications industries with at least 4 years’ experience to at least senior account manager in a healthcare communications agency, a track record in patient advocacy and some healthcare policy experience. You might even be an account director or an associate director.

In return you will work in the most exciting agency alongside the best talent the industry has to offer, get the opportunity to shine and make a name for yourself, be well rewarded and have unrivalled career opportunities. Call us now for a full job description.

