This is a rare opportunity to join a brand new advocacy and policy team and shine in a role that is rewarding and also unique. You will be a talented Account or Senior Account Manager in a healthcare PR agency role with experience of working on advocacy and policy accounts. This is an area you are passionate about and you will thrive on building those patient centric partnerships and understanding the bigger policy piece as well.

This is a global integrated agency and you may work in collaboration with your colleagues in advertising, medical education or broader PR. You will be the policy and advocacy expert in the agency and will play a big role in growing this offer.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a truly entrepreneurial agency where you will be given voice and huge incentive to escalate your career- both in this exciting new team but also the wider agency.