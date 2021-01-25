One of the UK’s top advertising agencies seeks a copy lead to bolster its creative management team and head up its editorial function. The work involves exciting international marketing initiatives for patients and healthcare professionals. You will come from a healthcare communications agency, be used to working with top 10 pharmaceutical companies and capable of developing, presenting and producing campaigns, in return for immense opportunities for personal growth and development.

The advertising agency

- Global name in healthcare advertising

- Based in central London, fabulous working environment where everyone gets on.

- Excellent management team, extensive resources, big training budgets and unique career opportunities in the UK and abroad

The Job

- Managing a team of medical writers and copywriters, ensuring they are writing scientifically sound, engaging, conceptual copy - the sort that wins awards and gets brands noticed.

- Working alongside some of the most creative and intelligent individuals in the healthcare advertising world, you will be part of a multiple award-winning team.

- Reviewing junior writers’ work and looking after the team.

The successful head of copy

- You will be from a writing background in a healthcare advertising agency or medcomms agency (at least 7 years) and know agency processes inside out.

- Enjoy working on traditional and digital campaigns and have an impressive portfolio of your on and offline copy, demonstrating your passion for science and knowledge of the pharmaceutical sector.

- Must have a science degree and enjoy mentoring other writers.

This is a rare opportunity to work in a fabulous agency that really looks after its staff.

