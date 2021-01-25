An exceptional opportunity has arisen with a top global healthcare communications agency. An agency with the ability to bring the top creative minds in communications with the top global pharmaceutical companies and biotech’s, this is the place to be if you want to challenge yourself and fast-track your career. This is an agency with a global footprint, and specialised dedicated teams spanning, behavioural insight, digital & social, patient advocacy, making this is a chance for an experienced healthcare communications (advertising/PR/medcomms) professional to learn from the best.

The Communications Agency:

- The Paris office of a global healthcare communications agency, with a communications team of 30.

- A genuine meritocracy full of seriously bright individuals who are passionate about healthcare and making a difference.

- Forward thinking and groundbreaking, this is a top line PR healthcare communications agency.

- Rewards good work generously and has one of the most comprehensive benefits packages

- Remote work until return to offices in France, then some flexibility for 1-2 days remote ongoing.

Responsibilities:

- Leads the client relationship on allocated accounts and is the client strategic point of contact – these could be domestic or international dependent on the candidate

- Owns the brand strategy and proactively influences the client to achieve brand objectives

- Is responsible for delivering quality and accuracy on all outputs and ensuring work is on brief and on strategy

- Effectively manages all financial aspects of the accounts and ensures profitability

- Contributes to business development through growth of existing accounts and new business prospects including pitches

- Responsible for the management of more junior members in the account team

- Integrates new technologies and approaches and channels into proposals where appropriate and beneficial to brand strategy

- Is responsible for ensuring account profitability

Requirements:

- Degree educated (life sciences degree preferred)

- Significant healthcare advertising and/or medical communications experience within an agency

- Management experience and passion to bring best out of the team

- Fluent in French and English

- Excellent verbal and listening communications skills

If this sounds like an opportunity for you don’t hesitate to apply or get in touch at maz@media-contacts.co.uk. The benefits and salary package on offer are very generous and you will receive exceptional development opportunities.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!