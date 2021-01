My client is an independently owned agency with huge global reach. With award winning offices across the UK- their Cambridge team is in an exciting period of growth and they are keen to boost this with the hiring of talented, experienced medical writers.

This is a small and collaborative team so if you enjoy a varied role- with the opportunity for exposure to proposal development, budgeting or finance in addition to delivering high quality content- this could be the role for you. There is the chance to to do a breadth and variety of work- with immediate focus on a large global breast cancer account. The role is in a high science team and will eventually lead to publications based work- but with the continued opportunity to flex across medical education outputs and channels.

A scientific background- ideally to PhD level- with medical education agency experience working on global or EU accounts is required for this role.