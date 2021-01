This is a great opportunity to join this leading health digital agency at an exciting period of growth.

As the copywriter you will be writing content on highly executed campaigns targeted to patients or healthcare professionals. You will be helping to educate and impact these audiences with compelling content and design of applications.

You must have experience of writing content for digital platforms, from social to web to app– and be excited by what’s coming next – AI, AR/VR, healthtech and be driven by the opportunity to create content for any of those channels.

Ideally you will have experience in the health/pharmaceutical space but if not you must demonstrate a desire to turn science into a story.

This is a genuine opportunity join an agency at the leading edge of brand communications and work on some of the most creative and innovative campaigns in the health space.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch and we can arrange a time to discuss in more detail