My client is one of the UK’s most established and stable medical education agencies with a reputation for impeccable standards

Independently owned with a family run, boutique feel they are still a major contender with some of the most robust scientific and client services teams in the UK. With a focus on international accounts – the role is largely meetings and material development led- with a huge push on digital as accounts shift to virtual delivery.

These are high profile accounts on interesting and varied areas in infectious diseases, from HIV to hepatitis- as well as a major nephrology account. To qualify for this role you will need to come from a high science background- ideally educated to PhD level, and have significant medical education agency experience. You will demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and will require minimal supervision, you will be confident in dealing with clients and KOLs, and advising on scientific strategy. It is essential that you have line management experience. This agency prides itself on how robust and well supported the team is and you will be expected to nurture and support junior writers.

Work life balance is a huge part of the culture at this agency. You will be organised and instil the importance of maintaining a healthy work load in your team.

This is a great opportunity to join a high science agency that is known for its excellence as much as it is known for having lovely senior management, a flexible culture- and a commitment to partnering with clients that respect and collaborate with the team.

