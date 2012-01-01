This is a best in class, global healthcare solutions agency with a commitment to bettering patient lives from lab to everyday life. Each team works as part of a global collaboration of experts from the entire product life cycle to bring products that save and enhance lives to market.

The communications team is a major global hub of expert services- from Digital and Social Media to PR, Medical Education and Advertising. PR has long standing heritage with some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world- and has over the years been credited with a raft of innovative and compelling campaigns in health.

This role is to lead on one of the agency’s most high-profile accounts, a global diabetes brand where you will partner with the client and nurture a talented team of exceptional PR professionals.

Due to the level of scientific engagement in this role- a medical education background is welcome- (in addition to PR) provided you have worked on promotional accounts- and have a passion for the PR piece. Previous agency experience is required and due to the scale and visibility of this account- you must be an established Account Director already at this level.

Excellent opportunity to be part of a leading global agency on a major client account.

