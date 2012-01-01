This is the opportunity to work in an innovative role in one of the UK’s most innovative healthcare agencies. Over the years my client has had record breaking success in some of the most memorable healthcare PR campaigns- from UK to EU to global. Their success is largely due to their exceptional talent in media relations, patient activation and launch campaigns through innovative and creative execution. With their place firmly established as one of the UK’s premier healthcare PR agencies- their amplification of and investment in social is a natural and exciting part of their journey.

This is the opportunity for a talented Senior Account Director or Associate Director with a strong background in healthcare communications- to pivot and focus their career in social media.

You must have experience in the pharmaceutical industry – you will be familiar with social listening tools and content management platforms, you will be brave and relish the opportunity of a challenge. You will play a pivotal role in upskilling the rest of the agency in social media strategy- but also be happy to roll up your sleeves and take charge of individual accounts on the social piece.

Previous agency experience in healthcare and social is a must for this role.

