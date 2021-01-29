This is a great opportunity to join this progressive healthcare medical communications agency. They are part of a wider group of outstanding healthcare agencies driving exciting change where patient-centred creative communications is at the heart of everything they do.

They have world-class expertise in medical affairs, publications planning and execution, medical education and internal training

We are looking for a Senior Editor to join this dedicated team working cross a variety of written and electronic materials, including PowerPoint presentations, manuscripts, proposals/pitch presentations, marketing materials, websites and printed artwork materials. You will offer support to the medical writing team in the development of reference packs, completing accuracy crosschecks and uploading key materials onto client approval systems.

You will have some line management or mentoring experience and have an understanding of specialist editorial skills including the publishing process, copyright requirements and journal/KOL identification.

If you are looking for a culture where belief in their people is the basis of everything they do - This is where you should be moving to!

If you are bright, enthusiastic, creative and ambitious you will thrive in this agency. They promote and encourage a friendly and collaborative workplace and offer outstanding career opportunities. They offer exceptionally generous holiday to early finishes every Friday, excellent CSR initiatives and a socially conscious culture, and superb bespoke as well as company-wide training to boost and support active career progression. Flexibility has always been imbedded in the company culture and they have been set up to support this for years.

