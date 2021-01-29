We are looking for a Creative Artworker to join this Healthcare Communications Agency.

You will join a central Creative Team who supports the medical communications teams to create artwork and creative design into various projects.

The artwork includes flyers, conference materials, and publications, and more. An interest in healthcare would be advantageous.

You must enjoy a fast paced environment with lots of interaction with the client facing teams and have high standards and attention to detail.

You have some experience in a similar role, preferably in a medical or healthcare environment or another highly regulated market such as financial services.



Excellent level of skill, speed and working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign is essential along with excellent layout and typography skills and an understanding of print processes.

If you have experience of designing for the web including designing web banners and social media content and Powerpoint design that would be great.

If you are looking for a culture where belief in their people is the basis of everything they do - This is where you should be moving to!

If you are bright, enthusiastic, creative and ambitious you will thrive in this agency. They promote and encourage a friendly and collaborative workplace and offer outstanding career opportunities.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk