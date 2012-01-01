This is a strategic, innovative and high profile account for one of the UK’s most awarded and vibrant healthcare advertising agencies.

This is an agency with robust creative and strategy teams that complement client services excelling in delivering campaigns that engage thoughtfully- compelling in their creativity and powerful in changing behaviour.

This is a pivotal account for the agency and this Account Director will lead on this account. It is a high science global pharma account in a novel therapy area- with lots of interesting market place challenges, a fast moving area and one where you can really make a difference.

This is a well-staffed team- you must therefore be able to lead and line manage- and you must already be operating as an Account Director. In addition the team has a number of planners dedicated to give an indication of the weight of the strategic piece. It is a rare and exciting account to be a part of.

Previous healthcare advertising experience working on high science, global accounts is a must. You must also have the gravitas and confidence to lead this rewarding and multi-faceted, challenging account.