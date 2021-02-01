An award winning, boutique, healthcare communications agency is looking for superstar in the healthcare PR agency world to lead big teams on global comms business across dermatology, haemophilia and above brand work. This is an agency which has always prided itself on being a step ahead of the rest, whether that is in terms of innovative new ways of communicating healthcare messages around the globe, flexible working policies or creative ways of running pitches, for example: they lead the way.

This associate director position is a growth hire as a result of a stunningly successful year and some exciting new account wins. You’ll get to work with talented healthcare communications professionals who are genuinely both fun to work with and highly supportive; benefit from extensive training resources and incredible career development opportunities.

If you’ve got an impressive track record of producing and delivering global pharmaceutical brand comms, this is the call to make to find out more.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!