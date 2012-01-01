Group Account Director - Medical Communications Agency

Flexible location - can be based anywhere in the UK

£Negotiable & Flexible Benefits



We are thrilled to be working with this fantastic agency whose communications agency forms part of a wider, global pharma and healthcare business. With people at the forefront of everything they do we are now hiring for an exciting Group Account Director who will drive clients accounts and teams through a solutions led approach.



The Company



The medical communications team is hugely diverse working across a plethora of therapuetic areas and delivering a range of projcets and deliverables for some high profile pharma brands. The ethos of the agency is to translate complex science into clear comms messages with the team all experrts in their areas of specialism. With an omni-channel approach and patient care at the forefront this is an agency that is recognised as one of the best in their field. Not only this but the flexible and autonomous culture provides a grown up working cutlture for people to thrive in.



The Role

As Group Account Director you will look after a portfolio of premium accounts forging a partnership and delivering outstanding service across by leading from the front. Nurturing and developing the team is also a key part of the role from a development and mentoring perspective as well as ensuring their clients are maximised from a new business perspective. Providing support to the team from a strategic and financial perspective is key.

Key responsibilities

- Looking after a portfolio of accounts from a strategic and service level perspective

- Maximising commercial and new business to grow account profitability

- Ensuring the future pipeline is kept full and the annual revenue targets achieved

- Pitching for and converting new business oppportunities

- Working with leadership team to set the strategy



What you will gain

- Unparralleled flexibility to work remotely with a massive amount of trust from the business

- Career progression where you can benefit from a huge range of additional training courses the company offers

- The chance to work with a financially robust business that is growing during the pandemic

Get in touch today for further information on this amazing opportunity or a confidential chat!