This team describes itself as an “edge of the seat” evolving and ambitious business proposition. Part of a global healthcare solutions company- spanning the patient journey from market access to medical education, advertising and PR- this is the company’s flagship Learning and Development pillar.

This team has an exceptionally broad ranging position in the agency- from consulting internally to clients in multiple disciplines across advertising, publications, medical education and market access to name a few- to providing bespoke, blended learning to their own growing roster of pharmaceutical clients.

Taking a strategic, patient outcomes approach to adult learning in internal teams for pharmaceutical clients- this is a creative as well as highly scientific, evidence based educational resource. This is a new and fast growing team where systems are being set up in this vibrant offer with a novel approach in the industry to training, The content team is being developed and this is their first senior hire in content- you will either be a Principal Medical Writer in a medical education agency or a Copy Lead/Senior Copywriter at an advertising agency- with a passion for adult learning and training.

Previous agency experience is a must for this agency. You will also be excited by the prospect of growing this division in a company that has a reputation and track record for creating market leading, entrepreneurial success stories. Great opportunity to make an impact both in the agency but also the industry in this fresh approach to learning and development.

