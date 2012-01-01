This is the chance to join a new and collaborative team with a fresh, and pioneering proposition. This is the learning and development team of a global healthcare solutions company that spans the patient experience from access to medicines and real world evidence to communicating the science. Their multifaceted breadth of experience in the communications mix covers a roster of award winning campaigns in medical education, PR and advertising. The Learning and Development piece is a new pillar that is a critical part of the communications journey- the thinking behind the team ultimately underpinned by the fundamentals of communications and education.

Taking a fresh and novel approach to this area- my client draws upon expertise from non-scientific academia to unpack the bare bones of learning- a robust client services team- scientific writers with a flair for scientific accuracy and producing compelling content and graphic designers with a passion for creating beautifully crafted adult learning modules. Taking a strategic view on understanding the learner’s experience- this team creates exceptional adult learning, blended experiences that drive change and tackles this market with a fresh, new approach.

As this is a fluid team that combines high science with creativity – you will be an Account or Senior Account Manager at an advertising or medical education agency looking a for a completely new challenge. You will be passionate about communications and excited to apply your knowledge, experience- and thirst for creativity in this unique, rapidly growing team.

