Freelance Senior Account Director, 6 month assignment, Healthcare Brand Communications, London/SE UK

Please contact me for further information if you have substantial healthcare communications agency experience.

Call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.





10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/