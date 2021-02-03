A leading, independent PR and digital communications agency is on the lookout for an Account Manager to work on a range of exciting accounts covering consumer health, issues and corporate work.

Working as part of a close-knit team, you will be delivering exciting campaigns for products including drinks, skincare and wearable technology (all aimed at making your life better and healthier!). There is a wide range of UK and international business to work on, alongside some of the most talented PR experts so you will learn by osmosis as well as benefiting from lots of formal training and development opportunities.

The agency is an excellent place to work, with a longstanding emphasis on flexible working (and company laptops/mobiles to enable this), lots of free food, trips abroad, early finishes in summer, bonuses & profit share and much more.

You will have at least the following:

- Significant experience at Senior Account Executive or above in a PR agency, with an emphasis on health and wellbeing (could be consumer or ethical)

- Line management experience ideal

- Degree-educated or equivalent (life sciences background preferred but not essential)

- Excellent media contacts across relevant sectors

- Bright, engaging and creative!

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!