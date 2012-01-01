This is a rare opportunity for a sophisticated, confident and ambitious medical education Senior Account Executive or Account Manager to join a new kind of medical education team.

My client is the buoyant new medical education arm of a high profile integrated communications agency. The medical education team is already exceeding targets and in a robust position to push ahead with their ambitious growth plans. This is your opportunity to shine under award winning leadership.

This is an edge of the seat- global agency of immense stature- their clients and heritage in technology and creative is second to none. Their healthcare team is well-established in the PR space and their medical education offer is their new, exciting and already thriving complement.

They have ambitious plans to grow and are looking for their first Account Manager. With history in delivering flawless medical education campaigns this leadership has reputation and knowledge few can match. This team has a particular sweet spot for centring strategy on real life patient experiences- with a strong behavioural change piece in their roster.

As this is not a traditional healthcare communications agency there is huge scope to blend some of the most sophisticated creative and digital capability imaginable.

What my client wants is an Account Manager who wants to take a progressive, forward thinking and frontier pushing approach to medical education.

Previous medical education experience at at least Senior Account Executive level is required for this role.

