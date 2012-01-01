This is a lively, friendly and reputable agency seeking to boost its enviable scientific services team with a talented Scientific Lead. Managing a robust team from Principal Medical Writer onwards- you will have natural leadership skills but also a strong track record in strategically managing client excellence from a scientific and editorial perspective.

With exceptionally strong partnering relationships with clients across portfolios and big global brands- this agency enjoys long standing relationships. As a result they have huge influence in encouraging and supporting clients to think innovatively and creatively. This is a scientifically robust medical education agency which therefore has flex to work in different ways by partnering closely with the clients and working as an extension of their medical teams.

This is one of the UK’s most reputable medical education agencies but also one of its friendliest. You will therefore not only have fantastic qualifications and experience- but also enjoy working in an approachable agency. My client encourages good work but also a healthy work life balance- and as a senior member of the team you will be expected to instil this in your team too.

A high science background- ideally to PhD level- and experience at at least Principal Medical Writer level (ready to step up) in a UK/Global medical agency is required for this role.

