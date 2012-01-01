Location: Any UK location: Knutsford, Manchester, London, Oxford, Brighton or fully remote

About the role

You will be responsible for supporting the account teams to deliver projects for your assigned accounts through proactive project management, typically focusing on one or two larger accounts. You will help deliver various projects to budget, schedule and agreed specification, meeting Fishawack KPIs whilst achieving client objectives and surpassing their expectations. You will be client facing and serve as a key contact for clients and other agencies/3rd parties. You will have an excellent understanding of client needs and objectives, and work effectively with client service, scientific services and the shared solutions teams, to meet client and team objectives. You will be the go-to person for clients and the internal team for all non-content related project elements, regularly driving status meetings and client calls. In return, Fishawack will offer you excellent job benefits, on-going career opportunities and a supportive & flexible working environment.

Who are Fishawack Health?

Fishawack Health is the leading global commercialisation partner for the modern life sciences era. Powered by a globe-spanning pack of strategic, creative, and scientific experts, we are driven to connect patients and healthcare professionals with the knowledge they need to live better lives.

Our three core operating units—Commercial, Consulting, and Medical Communications—can be leveraged individually but are designed for dynamic collaboration, with expert teams intentionally and uniquely assembled for each project. By bringing together best-in-class capabilities from around the world, we empower our clients—global pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturers, and emerging biotech and healthcare companies—to navigate the most complex of ecosystems while embarking on a faster, more efficient path to developing, launching, and growing their brands and portfolios.

Our internationally recognised, award-winning teams collaborate across operations in the UK (Brighton, London, Manchester, Knutsford, Dublin and Oxford) and USA (Evansville, New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Scottsdale, St. Louis, and San Diego).

What you'll do

- Manage all aspects of assigned projects from a project management and financial perspective, ensuring successful planning,

management, execution and outcomes

- In conjunction with senior team members, ensure both external and internal stakeholders are kept informed and regularly updated

on project progress with any concerns being flagged to more senior members of the internal team in a timely manner

- Actively manage project finances to achieve Fishawack KPI's and proactively discuss any corrective courses of action with client and

internal team

- Where possible identify, and generate, opportunities with existing and new accounts.

- Manage, support, train and mentor junior members of the project management team (project coordinator, associate project manager,

project manager etc.)

About you

- Ideally 5 years'+ project management experience in a medical communications environment

- Experience in multiple deliverables is highly advantageous

- A high degree of financial understanding and management, planning and organisation skills

- Ability to manage, train and mentor junior members of the team

- Proactive and confident

What we offer

We offer a creative, supportive environment with a uniquely diverse career structure where you will be able to continuously develop and tailor your career towards your preferred route, be that scientific delivery, operational, or client service. Our STEPS training programme – Supporting Training, Enhancing Professional Development – provides a broad range of training delivered in-house and on-line, and supplements on-the-job training/project team-led training initiatives. We also offer a generous company pension, private medical insurance plus many other excellent employee benefits.