A healthcare communications agency in an exciting phase of growth, acquisition and development is looking for an associate director to add to its thriving market access team to service a variety of pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech clients.

Working with a strong and loyal client base of major pharma and biotech clients, you will take responsibility for managing multiple market access and HEOR projects including the development of global value dossiers / GVDs, payer value propositions and health economic models, as well as leadership and mentoring your team.

As well as being responsible for project delivery of the agency’s range of value proposition and real-world evidence services in the pharma sector, you will also be developing and growing global solutions working closely with members of senior management team and consulting colleagues. These include expanding the client base and offerings, while also strengthening current offerings to ensure these are aligned with the needs of clients. Your time will be split across leading and delivering projects, business development and thought leadership & personnel development.

Associate Director, HEOR Market Access Requirements:-

- Ambitious market access professional with more than 6 years’ experience in pharmaceutical strategy consulting, for prescription drugs

- Core project delivery experience will be key

- Superior knowledge and expertise in real-world evidence, value and access and market access.

- Strong background in research and analysis particularly in providing new approaches to research including unique corporate circumstances or complex issues and able to draw experience from other contexts

- High-level strategic writing skills in real-world evidence, value and access, including deliverables, such as value dossiers or HTA submissions, market access or health economic and outcome research (HEOR) publications, study protocols and reports, systematic literature reviews, advisory boards or expert panels, and Payor engagement programmes

- You will be a skilled communicator and persuasive presenter

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!