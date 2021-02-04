Account Manager

As a result of consistent growth, an established International medical communications agency is seeking an Account Manager to join their offices in London.

The focal point of the accounts will be digital solutions such as interactive learning tools, e-Learning and resources. There will be ample opportunity to get involved in strategy and creativity of accounts to develop innovative solutions to deliver the account.

Responsibilities entail project management of scientific communications materials efficiently and effectively, meeting project timelines, engaging in line management responsibilities of junior members of staff, and progressing and building on business opportunities.

Our client offers a very competitive salary, 25 days holiday, pension, life assurance and a bonus scheme.

Responsibilities:

- Develop and maintain relations with clients, medical experts and KOLs and act as a daily point of contact for the clients

- Implement scientific and industrial experience to meet client needs and requirements within projects

- Generate and direct application of project briefs, keep track of timelines and manage financial aspects of the account

- Experienced in mentoring junior members of staff in managing a range of projects and organising regular project status meetings to track project delivery

- Attend meetings, conferences, symposia and advisory boards

- Demonstrate experience in business development proposals for a variety of projects

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree is desirable

- Previous medical or healthcare communications agency experience is essential; you’ll need to be an established Senior Account Executive

- Possess project management, budgeting and organisation skills

- Be a sociable, meticulous, resilient and possess a dynamic personality

- Computer literacy

Fantastic opportunity to develop your project and account management skills in an established medical communications agency.

For more information or to submit an application for this role, please contact Naveed Ali on 01932 797998.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

If you feel that this is not quite the role for you, but are looking for something similar, please feel free to reach out as we would be happy to have a chat.