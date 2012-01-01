This is a great opportunity to join a leading independently owned Public Affairs agency in a role that will see you grow and feel pride in your job every day.

My client is a well-established, formidable player in the public affairs space- they have huge heritage and are a significant brand in their own right. That said their independent status means that despite their size and heritage- they enjoy flexibility and personality few agencies of their position enjoy.

Added to this is their buoyant healthcare team- naturally entrepreneurial with smart thinkers who think innovatively and are consistently backed by the owners in their ideas and initiatives.

To qualify for this role you will have relevant experience- a deep knowledge of the media, policy and political landscape of healthcare in the UK. Desirable backgrounds for example would be a healthcare charity comms- or healthcare PR agency role.

If you are passionate and experienced in this space and want to boost your experience with a well-known, reputable and established player- this is the chance for you to make that next big step in your career.

