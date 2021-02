We are partnering with a number of award winning, market leading communications agencies on a huge push for talented healthcare PR specialists from Account Manager to Director level- the niche is UK PR.

We are proud to be working with agencies who have exceptional heritage and success in a diverse range of areas from disease awareness and public health to working on some of the biggest pharmaceutical brands to public affairs and policy. An understanding and appreciation of the UK health market and landscape is required for these visionary agencies.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience only will be considered for these opportunities.