Principal Medical Writer

Global Medical Affairs Account.

Medical Education Agency

Snapshot :

This agency cares hugely about the planet as well as about making sure HCPs and patients are aware of the latest clinical research Yes; you read correctly it’s an agency that loves increasing quality of life via improvements in medical knowledge as well as thorough bettering the environment.

Help patients :

Every member of the circa 100 staff at this agency are driven to do what they do because of the knowledge that the deliverables, whether that your fellow medical writers. or the business development team winning exciting new account, advisory will improve a patients live. As Principal Medical Writer you help achieve this by leading the development of the scientific narrative for a major account. You’ll engage with the client’s medical affairs team to present your content ideas as well as discussing data with KOLs.

Help the planet :

We all want to do the best for our environment, however it’s not always easy to make an impact on our own. Joining this agency means you are not alone in your efforts. Our client puts its money where its mouth is by providing Climate Perks and moreover working toward a Climate Neutral office. Climate Perks means you get additional days off for journey times taken by boat, train, or coach (rather than flying). Moreover you can join a salary sacrifice scheme to buy an electric car. And, if you prefer pedal power there is a cycle to work scheme for when offices re-open again. After-all some studies show that high levels of pollution increase the risk of certain diseases and therefore looking after the planet means helping patients as well.

Help you :

It’s a well worn saying “before you help others, help yourself”.

So, let’s take a look at how you’ll be helping yourself by joining our client as a Principal Medical Writer :

Autonomy - defn “freedom of self-determination, independence”

Because our client is an owner-managed agency it’s independent in spirit - the directors deliver bespoke training, they want you to bring fresh thinking as to how the agency can evolve for the good of its clients and its staff. Without tiers of hierarchy and parent companies the directors have the freedom of self-determination to take a risk on an idea - they can take it for a spin and see if it works - if it does great - if not - oh well at least it was tried. So here you’re encouraged to speak up.

Fulfilling - defn “satisfying”

This is an account to get your teeth into - we’re talking strategic communications at global level. You’ll be a valued communications partner supporting the medical affairs team at a pharmaceutical giant in to deliver market shaping medical education initiatives.

Teamwork - defn “harmonious working”

Absolutely crucial to the success of this Medical Communications Agency is its collaborative ethos. A happy team means the client will get top results and therefore the patient will benefit. On a day to day basis you’ll work closely with colleagues in client services regarding commercial and scientific objectives. Social activities are plentiful at this agency because harmonious working is not just about respecting and listening to all team members account ideas - it’s also about relaxing and getting to know about your colleagues encyclopaedic knowledge of 1980’s TV programmes during a quiz night, or getting together to take advantage of the agency’s offer of a paid day off in order to undertake a community volunteering activity together.

Remuneration - defn “to reward”

Financial, physical & mental health makes for a happy you. It’s all covered here :

● Basic salary range is £60-70k (determined by your experience level)

● Annual bonus scheme

● Up to 30 days paid leave (don’t forget the Climate Perks, and the paid volunteering day as described above)

● Excellent employer pension scheme

● Medical Insurance which includes dental & optical cover

● Gym membership

● Enhanced maternity and paternity leave

● Flexible working commitment (and when you come to the office there is the Cycle to work scheme and Electric Car salary sacrifice)

Principal Medical Writer - Candidate Criteria :

● Experience as a Senior or Principal Medical Writer within a Medical Communications agency

● Ability to lead on the creation of scientific narrative for a range of communication deliverables

● Confident meeting with members of a client’s medical affairs team in order to pitch content plans

● Ability to identify and develop new thought leader (KOL) relationships

● Keenness to take on responsibility for mentoring your junior medical writing colleagues

Covid Secure Working :

For now the world’s homes are also offices. When the timing is right you’ll have the opportunity to work in the Agency’s Central London offices however if you want a mixture of home working and office working our client is ready to support you. Moreover not everyone wants to start at 9am and therefore you have a choice of flex-start and finish times.

Covid Secure Recruiting :

Clean your screen and adjust the lighting because it'll be video interviews for the time being. We've had a year of making hires without a face to face meet .. so we've got this down to a fine art. Moreover, from day one in the job, you’ll find that your virtual welcome is very well managed, whereby you'll meet your team, have a terrific induction process, and enjoy a virtual social. Therefore don't let lock down delay your career ambitions. Apply now.

