Account Director - Oncology

Medical Education agency.

Account Director. Medical Affairs Oncology Account

This Account Director vacancy is at an agency that not only cares about getting cancer patients the right treatments, it cares about our planet, and it cares hugely about your career.

Oncology is expected to retain it’s highest revenue position in the global pharmaceutical market through the next 3 years (source ReportLinker) and therefore it’s an exciting and challenging sector to be engaged in. Of course, many medical communication agencies therefore want a slice of the revenue however not all agencies are the same and here's why our client is different :

Help patients :

Every member of the circa 100 staff at this agency knows that the deliverables which they create, whether it be an advisory board or an online conference, improves the life of a patient and therefore this is hugely motivating for the team.

Help the planet :

We all want to do the best for our environment, as well as for patients. After-all some studies have shown that high levels of air pollution is a potential risk factor in terms of cancer. Our client puts its money where its mouth is by providing Climate Perks and moreover working toward a Climate Neutral office. Climate Perks means you get additional days off for journey times taken by boat, train, or coach (rather than flying). Moreover you can join a salary sacrifice scheme to buy an electric car. And, if you prefer pedal power there is a cycle to work scheme for when offices re-open again.

Help you :

It’s a well worn saying “before you help others, help yourself”.

So, let’s take a look at how you’ll be helping yourself by joining our client as an Account Director :

Autonomy - defn “freedom of self-determination, independence”

Because our client is an owner-managed agency it’s independent in spirit - the directors will deliver training, they want to hear your ideas on new client offerings, they want you to bring fresh thinking as to how the agency can evolve for the good of its clients and its staff. Without tiers of hierarchy and parent companies the directors have the freedom of self-determination to take a risk on an idea - they can take it for a spin and see if it works - if it does great - if not - oh well at least it was tried. One example here is the creation of a brilliant team to work on delivering purely on-line medical meetings.

Fulfilling - defn “satisfying”

This is an account to get your teeth into - we’re talking market shaping strategic communications at global level with big budgets. You’ll be a valued communications partner to the oncology medical affairs team at a pharmaceutical giant.

Teamwork - defn “harmonious working”

Absolutely crucial to the success of our client is its collaborative ethos. A happy team means the client will get top results and therefore the patient will benefit. Your reporting line is direct to the Client Services Director meaning you will have a terrific mentor. To assist you in the delivery of communications strategy you are joined by a team of 4 account handlers and moreover as Account Director you will provide mentoring support to this bright group of account managers and executives. Social activities are plentiful at this agency because harmonious working is not just about respecting and listening to all team members account ideas - it’s also about relaxing and getting to know about your colleagues encyclopaedic knowledge of Country Music during a quiz night, or getting together to take advantage of the agency’s offer of a paid day off in order to undertake a community volunteering activity together.

Remuneration - defn “to reward”

Financial, physical & mental health makes for a happy you. It’s all covered here :

Basic salary range is £50-70k (determined based on your experience level)

Annual bonus scheme

Up to 30 days paid leave (don’t forget the Climate Perks, and the paid volunteering day as described above)

Excellent employer pension scheme

Medical Insurance which includes dental & optical cover

Gym membership

Enhanced maternity and paternity leave

Flexible working commitment (and when you come to the office there is the Cycle to work scheme and Electric Car salary sacrifice)

Account Director - Oncology

Skills & Experience required :

Experience of working as an Account Director at a Medical Communications Agency

Ability to create & oversee the delivery of Medical Education campaigns

Some awareness of Global Oncology Trends impacting the drugs market

Demonstrate the ability to forecast account profitability and moreover manage day to day account budget to ensure that service levels remain within client budget

Because you will support the Client Services Director in the running of the account team it is important that you have some experience of line management and/or mentoring.

Covid Secure Working :

For now the world’s homes are also offices. When the timing is right you’ll have the opportunity to work in the Agency’s Central London offices however if you want a mixture of home working and office working our client is ready to support you. Moreover not everyone wants to start at 9am and therefore you have a choice of flex-start and finish times.

Covid Secure Recruiting :

Clean your screen and adjust the lighting because it'll be video interviews for the time being. We've had a year of making hires without a face to face meet .. so we've got this down to a fine art. Moreover, from day one in the job, you’ll find that your virtual welcome is very well managed, whereby you'll meet your team, have a terrific induction process, and enjoy a virtual social. Therefore don't let lock down delay your career ambitions. Apply now. Vacancy Ref GB 214