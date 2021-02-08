Associate Medical Writer

Opportunity to start your medical writing career with a world leading Communications Agency as a trainee medical writer.

As a Junior (Associate) Medical Writer you will be responsible for the writing of scientific papers including Scientific Posters, Abstracts, and Manuscripts. The purpose of your medical writing is the communicating of clinical trial data, to healthcare professionals, via peer review journals and at medical congress.

You are writing materials which meets the medical communication and medical education needs of top tier Pharmaceutical company clients. The copy you create educates, informs, and enthuses healthcare professionals about cutting edge biomedical research. Therefore your words lead to improvements in the health & wellbeing of patients every day.

The Key Tasks of Associate Medical Writer :



● Conducting background literature research in order to understand the current clinical trial data

● Writing literature reviews to inform your client about current scientific & therapeutic knowledge

● Identifying research gaps by carrying out of Research Gap Analysis

● Writing scientific posters, oral presentations, abstracts, and manuscripts

● Liaise with study authors and the pharmaceutical company client regarding the creation of the medical communications materials

Because working as a Medical Writer in this Medical Communications Agency means you are exposed to a wide variety of disease areas you will find that your working day is challenging and moreover intellectually stimulating.

5 reasons why you will want to work at this Medical Communications Agency :

1. They are the biggest healthcare communications agency on the planet which means you'll get great career development

2. You will have a highly structured development plan making certain that your career growth & your personal skills development goals are achieved

3. As this is a global business, attracting the very best people, you will benefit from working with a diverse multi-cultural team of highly motivated skilled colleagues including scientists, doctors, medical writers, and healthcare marketing brand strategists, This therefore creates a dynamic workplace environment. Ideas are openly shared, and moreover all opinions are respected, and this leads to everyone working toward the common goal of delivering the best in class communications & design solutions, for the benefit of the agency’s pharmaceutical company clients

4. You'll be communicating the scientific and therapeutic research of the top 20 Pharmaceutical firms and this therefore means that you are exposed to cutting edge clinical research

5. With an in-house training & learning academy you benefit from a classroom learning environment and also workshops. You therefore learn away from the desk which means you have time and space in which to truly develop your skills. When you attend the learning academy you learn alongside staff, from across the agency's global offices, and this therefore allows you to share ideas, and best practice with your colleagues

There is simply, no better agency, in which to start your medical writing career

Candidate Criteria to be considered for this job opportunity as Associate Medical Writer :



● PhD in biomedical life sciences

● Interest in the pharmaceutical industry and in particular the commercial life cycle of drug development

● Evidence of an ability to communicate scientific data to a non - specialist readership

● Keen to apply your biomedical sciences education to a broad range of disease areas

● Ability to meet project timelines adjusting to changing demands quickly

● Excellent written and spoken English

Associate Medical Writer. Remuneration & benefits :

● Starting salary is £28,500

● Annual salary review

● Yearly bonus based on your personal performance

● Opportunity for on-the-spot financial rewards

● 25 days paid annual leave which increases to 28 days paid holiday after one year

● Generous employer contribution to pension scheme

● Life insurance cover

Covid Secure Working :

For now the team are working from home.

When the timing is right you’ll have the opportunity to work in the Agency’s Central London offices where you’ll find a roof terrace, subsidised cafe, free fruit, and plenty of socials. Flexible working is available which includes flex-start and finish times.

Covid Secure Recruiting :

Clean your screen and adjust the lighting because it'll be video interviews for the time being. We've had almost one year experience of making hires without a face to face meet .. so we've got this down to a fine art. Moreover, from day one in the job, you’ll find that your virtual welcome is very well managed, whereby you'll meet your team and have a terrific induction process. Therefore don't let lock down delay your career ambitions. Apply now so that you will be soon be copy editing the very latest clinical trial data and moreover improving patients health & wellbeing.