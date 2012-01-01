My client is a rapidly growing, yet established digital communications agency – transforming online HCP driven conversations through innovative and impactful communications campaigns. Highly strategic they are one of the most exciting and progressive UK healthcare communications agencies. This is therefore a significant career move for a strategist with ambition.

Working closely with a talented Strategy Director you will interpret and understand product and market data as well as customer insights to inform strategic communications plans in a digitally focused agency. As an agency that excels at providing over-arching digital communications plans for high profile pharmaceutical clients- this is a great opportunity to cement your position as a specialist communications strategist in this forward thinking space. Whether you will be leading on communications plans or working alongside the Strategy Director- you will enjoy autonomy but will also always have the support of the Strategy Director- and a talented team in client services, content and campaign development and creative to name a few.

This is a scientifically robust agency connecting complex online conversations - therefore you must have a strong science background (a life science degree is required) and agency experience as a strategist.

As this is a growing agency you must be happy to take ownership but also be part of a fast paced team not afraid to take on the demands and rewards of an ambitious and rewarding culture. Invigorating opportunity to share in the success of these visionary thinkers.