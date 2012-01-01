Communications Strategist

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £60,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
09-Feb-21
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2035

My client is a rapidly growing, yet established digital communications agency – transforming online HCP driven conversations through innovative and impactful communications campaigns. Highly strategic they are one of the most exciting and progressive UK healthcare communications agencies. This is therefore a significant career move for a strategist with ambition.
Working closely with a talented Strategy Director you will interpret and understand product and market data as well as customer insights to inform strategic communications plans in a digitally focused agency. As an agency that excels at providing over-arching digital communications plans for high profile pharmaceutical clients- this is a great opportunity to cement your position as a specialist communications strategist in this forward thinking space. Whether you will be leading on communications plans or working alongside the Strategy Director- you will enjoy autonomy but will also always have the support of the Strategy Director- and a talented team in client services, content and campaign development and creative to name a few.
This is a scientifically robust agency connecting complex online conversations - therefore you must have a strong science background (a life science degree is required) and agency experience as a strategist.
As this is a growing agency you must be happy to take ownership but also be part of a fast paced team not afraid to take on the demands and rewards of an ambitious and rewarding culture. Invigorating opportunity to share in the success of these visionary thinkers.

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings