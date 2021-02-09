Scientific Director - Med Comms Agency

UK Wide

Competitive ££



We are recruiting for some amazing global medical comms agency across a number of scientific and editorial services roles; from senior Medical Writers, to Scientific Team Leader and Scientific Director positions! Get in touch today for a confidential discussion to learn more.



The companies



Working with some fantastic pharmaceutical clients, our agency clients deliver a wide range of healthcare and medical communications campaigns from editorial and medical education through to publications and symposia / meetings management across the UK and overseas. Due to some exciting new client wins they are growing the teams within the scientific services department



Roles we are recruiting...



We are recruiting for a variety of roles within scientific services including Scientific Team Leaders, Principal Medical Writers and Scientific Directors; with a focus on being the key science liaison between the client and the scientific insight. We will consider candidates from a senior medical writing background for the Team Leader role although for the Scientific Director a demonstrable background at this level is required as well as holding a relevant scientific degree.



What's on offer...

We have some career defining opportunities and are very keen to speak to talented candidates in scientific services roles who are looking for their next move in med comms and healthcare communications. Get in touch for a confidential discussion.



By applying for this role, you are consenting for RSD Recruitment to hold and process your data in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulations. If you have any questions or wish to exercise your right to access, erase or restrict the holding or processing of your data please contact us at and we will respond to your query within 48 working hours.

To view other great opportunities please check out our website or call us on for a confidential chat about upcoming opportunities. Follow RSD Recruitment on your favourite social networks – LinkedIn & Facebook