Medical Writers - Senior & Principal - Medical Communications

UK Wide

Competitive ££



We are recruiting for some amazing global medical comms agency across a number of scientific and editorial services roles; from senior Medical Writers, to Senior Medical Writers and Principal Medical Writers. Get in touch today for a confidential discussion to learn more.

Working with some fantastic pharmaceutical clients, our agency clients deliver a wide range of healthcare and medical communications campaigns from editorial and medical education through to publications and symposia / meetings management across the UK and overseas. Due to some exciting new client wins they are growing the teams within the scientific services department



We are recruiting for a variety of roles within scientific services including Associate Medical Writers, Medical Writers, Senior Medical Writers, Principal Medical Writers and Scientific Directors. A degree at Masters of PHD in a relevant life sciences subject area is required for all our writing roles.



We have some career defining opportunities and are very keen to speak to talented candidates in scientific services roles who are looking for their next move in med comms and healthcare communications. Get in touch for a confidential discussion.

