Lead & further develop editorial service for MedEd agency

● Enhance Scientific Content offering.

● Direct the medical writing & editorial team (circa. 15 staff)



Director, Scientific Content Strategy

With an enviable client list of the top 4 global pharma the agency directors, of this long established agency, want to enhance the content production offering. As part of a strategic transformation plan the agency directors identify editorial services as key to revenue growth and increased headcount. Increasing the scientific content services is core to the agency’s future positioning. Coming on board as Director of Scientific Content you shall lead on refining and implementing this strategy. As a proudly independent owner managed agency it’s an environment whereby your plans are actioned rapidly. You can see therefore that this is job in which you shall most certainly cultivate your content strategist skillset.

About the current editorial offering

Currently the agency focuses on medical education programmes at a UK, EMEA, and Global level. Most recently the agency has enjoyed success in supporting its client base deliver online educational materials and broadcast events. Therefore you have a terrific pool of talent which is ready to follow your direction, and moreover you have a client base which is keen to benefit from your content expertise.

More about the agency

The owners give you the benefit of their 50+ years of healthcare communications experience. Therefore you’ll have the advantage of working alongside and learning from people at the top of their game. The directors have a background in big Pharma which gives them and therefore you a valuable insight into the requirements of medical affairs clients which ultimately benefits the clients and the programmes created. Currently operating with a headcount of circa. 50 the agency is big enough to deliver for top pharma, however small enough for you to see the difference your contribution makes to the growth of the agency.

For now, of course, all of the team operate remotely. When the time is right the team will return to a mixture of remote working and getting together to collaborate. The office is located in Buckinghamshire.

Candidate Profile. Director, Scientific Content Strategy

You will have reached a senior editorial position whereby you demonstrate an understanding of the commercial & scientific landscape relating to healthcare communications, and in particular the role of medical education.

Above all, you are keen to take on a vital role which encompasses the management & development of a medical writing & editorial team, along with meeting the commercial goal of defining, enhancing, and embedding the scientific content production offering.

