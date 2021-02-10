Senior Medical Writer Medical Education. Do what it says on the tin. Write Medical Education material all day.



Spend 100% of your day doing what your job says on the tin. Being a Medical Writer.

In other words you get to spend all day writing engaging scientifically rigorous copy for Medical Education Programs.

So how is this different from what a Medical Writer usually does?

Many medical writers are required to spend time line managing other writers, chasing a KOL for their comments on a Slide Deck, and moreover writers are often required to spend time communicating with a Brand Manager about a core message.

At this agency you have a Programme Manager to take care of all this project management work for you.

Therefore this means you get to focus on what you do best which is, of course, being a medical writer.

About this Medical Education Agency :

This is an independent agency trading for 20 years. This means therefore that it's a secure, and well respected agency.

The agency is a pure specialist in Medical Education Programmes. This means that it's MedEd pure and simple.

Therefore you get to focus on doing one thing really really well.

Moreover this sole focus on MedEd means that at all times you have 2 objectives in mind for your client's programmes which is to influence behaviour change and inspire brand advocacy.

You will achieve these 2 objectives by medical writing materials for traditional & digital medical education deliverables.

Currently the agency focuses on medical education programmes at a UK, EMEA, and Global level. Most recently the agency has enjoyed success in supporting its client base deliver online educational materials and broadcast events

Moreover because of the long term relationship the agency holds with many of its clients you get to experience the brand at different stages of its life cycle. This means therefore that you will be presented with on-going fresh challenges such as revising materials when new clinical evidence has emerged.

The team which you will join as Senior Medical Writer :

You shall join a team of circa. 15 medical writers and editors. On a day to day you shall report to the Editorial Team Leader. As the team continues to grow your opportunity for career progression will increase.

For now, of course, all of the team operate remotely. When the time is right the team will return to a mixture of remote working and getting together to collaborate. The office is located in Buckinghamshire.

Candidate Criteria :

Because we are hiring a Senior Writer you will need to have acquired at least 3 years of medical writing experience and moreover you shall need to have some experience of working within a communications agency environment

You'll have an understanding of Medical Education deliverables such as slide decks used at medical meetings, eLearning material, and scientific advisory board reports

Because you shall have the opportunity to work across multiple programmes it's important that you're happy to turn your pen to a variety of therapy areas

An awareness of the various regulatory requirements regarding medical education is important so that you write compliant content

Covid Secure Working :

For now the world’s homes are also offices. When the timing is right you’ll have the opportunity to work in the Agency’s Buckinghamshire offices however if you want a mixture of home working and office working our client is ready to support you. Moreover not everyone wants to start at 9am and therefore you have a choice of flex-start and finish times.

Covid Secure Recruiting :

Clean your screen and adjust the lighting because it'll be video interviews for the time being. We've had a year of making hires without a face to face meet .. so we've got this down to a fine art. Moreover, from day one in the job, you’ll find that your virtual welcome is very well managed, whereby you'll meet your team, have a terrific induction process, and enjoy a virtual social. Therefore don't let lock down delay your career ambitions.

Job vacancy ref : GB216