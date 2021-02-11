“Variety is the very spice of life.. This gives it all its flavour”

So wrote poet William Cowper in 1785 in his work entitled "Task" which is rather apt for a job advertisement.

Senior Health & Medical Writer

And, my goodness, this Senior Health & Medical Writer job gives you plenty of flavour.

About the Employer :

Reading the Pharma marketing press it's clear that many clients want 2 things from the same vendor. Strategic insight + slick execution of the deliverables.

Here the Consultancy Team get the strategic insights into what patients with a disease really feel, and moreover what HCPs are thinking. These insights which the market research teams, data science analysts, and behavioural science gurus generate help you address the communication challenges your clients face. Sometimes you might lead the insight gathering - for example by engaging with Patient Advocacy Groups.

Of course strategy requires implementation. This is where your writing skills come to the fore.

One day you will focus on writing educational content in order to raise awareness of a rare disease, the next you will get slide decks tip top in time for a scientific congress, and come another day you could find yourself lending scientific insight for a patient engagement campaign regarding a medical device.

Told, you there’s plenty of variety in this Senior Health & Medical Writer Job.

Local & Global - we’re all connected :

You'll sometimes focus on projects aimed purely at the UK market and at other times it will be worldwide domination for your Medical Information Website.

Scientific Counsel - that’’s you - and it’s not just Pharma.:

As well as leading on presenting your content ideas to medical affairs & brand teams in Pharma, you’ll get to do the same with Medical Device Companies, Government / Public Health Departments, Medical Societies, and Consumer Healthcare (OTC).

You will go the Science Ball again one day …:

With the advances being made by the wonderful business we call Life Sciences we will one day soon get back to collaborating in person, and when that day comes. you will go the Ball. Attending Scientific Congress to assist speakers, attend presentation, and compile congress reports is an essential tool in healthcare communications.

Oncology through to What Ology?

There's plenty going on here. There's the "usual" big-hitters of Oncology, Cardiovascular, & Haematology. And in addition there is the smaller areas such as Rare diseases which no one yet knows much about (WhatOlogy?)

The team (it’s SET) and what you’ll do as a member of the SET crowd :

Medical Writing Team does not truly capture what you do here.

Therefore the team you join is Scientific Engagement Team (SET)

So get set to join a friendly, and supportive team of 10-15 scientific engagers. On a day to day basis you report to the Editorial & Scientific Director.

As a Senior you will mentor junior writers and therefore help them improve their editorial skills. Moreover a schedule planner and sharp eye for quality is needed as you allocate work to junior writers and review the results of their work.

Line management responsibility will come to you just as soon as you’re ready. And when it does you’ll get to enjoy cracking the whip as soon as you walk through the door - not really however you will run performance reviews, support recruitment of new SET members, set processes & standards, and generally make sure the team delivers for the client.

What we would like to see in your CV :

You’ll learn lots in this role and benefit from bespoke and group training, however there’s a base line of skills & experience that you need to have already acquired. Here’s that baseline :

At least 3 years experience of writing material for a range of scientific communication activities to include medical education programmes.

The financials :

While variety is the very spice of life money is what makes the world go round and therefore let’s take a look at the important financials and benefits you will receive :

Base salary range is negotiable based upon the experience you bring with you. The offer will be in the range of £45,000 to £55,000. As well as good health we need wealth in our retirement years and therefore you will certainly enjoy the company’s generous pension contribution.

If the worse happens there’s a Life Assurance scheme in place

If a little one comes along you’ll benefit from an enhanced parental leave package

It’s nice to give something back and here you can do so by getting paid for a day’s volunteer work

What next :

Engage with George Buckland recruitment by sending your CV now.