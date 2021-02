Our client is one of the UK’s most established and robust medical education agencies. With a global footprint in multiple locations internationally, numerous UK offices and a diverse portfolio across publications, medical affairs, commercial and even OTC- this is an agency to put you on the map.

The publications business is one of the most robust in the industry. Uniquely placed to approach scientific publications strategy with innovation and creativity you will be part of an exciting business unit.

Partnering with best in class creative and digital in-house capability- you will be working on high profile pharmaceutical brands and delivering high science accounts with imagination and impact.

Previous publications planning experience in a medical education agency, a science degree and a passion for doing things differently is required for this role. You will be working as part of one of the largest medical education agencies in the UK so confidence and desire to think big is key.