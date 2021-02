This is the chance for a talented Healthcare PR Account Director looking for something different to join a small, imaginative and creative agency with far reaching impact.

Partnering with a diverse portfolio including but not limited to pharma, med ed tech and not for profit- our client does a mix of work across brand, public health and corporate- UK, global , EU and EMEA. Therefore you will work in an environment that is diverse, interesting- and covering the breadth of communications targeted to improving health.

This particular role is on a portfolio to be proud of- focusing largely on animal health and breakthrough innovative treatment for a chronic condition affecting millions of patients- your work will be both creative but also hugely rewarding.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience at a UK or global agency is required for this role.