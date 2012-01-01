Our client is one of the UK’s most reputable, integrated medical communications and healthcare PR agencies. With one of the strongest senior leadership teams in London- clients have access to exceptional senior counsel and the team enjoys mentorship and guidance few agencies can match.

This agency was established over 10 years ago as one of the UK’s most creatively driven healthcare PR agencies. The medical education team is a result of organic growth so clients are loyal, creative and open to innovation.

This team therefore provides scientific credibility and expertise in a creatively driven healthcare communications agency. From patient engagement and advocacy to marketing and commercial campaign work, advisory boards and meetings- the work is fast paced and varied. This is therefore a busy team and this Scientific Director will lead and shape the medical writing and content team. This agency has grown from its humble roots as a creatively driven independent to a major global network in recent years.

This is therefore an exciting opportunity for a talented, entrepreneurial Scientific Director with leadership skills to grow and nurture a talented new medical writing team with support of similar, like minded thinkers.

Previous medical education agency experience at at least Scientific Team Lead level is required for this role.