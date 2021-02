This is an opportunity for a talented Healthcare PR Director to join one of the finest senior management teams in healthcare PR in the UK. With big ambitions to mirror their success in the UK on a global scale- they already have record breaking success in delivering creative, impactful and memorable global, EU and UK healthcare PR campaigns.

Combining a passion for patient engagement and powerfully emotive change driven change work you will do some of the best work of your career at this agency.

Besides being amongst some of the most courageous and creative healthcare communicators in the industry- this agency also has an inspirational culture- from a robust diversity and inclusion committee to CSR initiatives that inspire and give back to the community, to pride in nurturing and developing some of the most awarded and enthusiastic teams in the industry.

Previous healthcare PR experience at at least senior management level in agency is required for this role.