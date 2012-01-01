Digital Healthcare Account Manager

Full-time
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
London
Circa £40,000 with Benefits
UK Pound
12-Feb-21
Chemistry Search & Selection
CHM-P2005

This is a forward thinking digital communications agency committed to providing expert content and channel strategy to transform the way their clients communicate online. This agency offers a raft of services from landscape analysis and designing over-arching digital marketing solutions- to exceptional in-house capability in delivering innovative multi-channel programmes This is a full service agency that excels in digital strategy and implementation.
You will be a talented Senior Account Executive or Account Manager at a healthcare advertising or medical education agency – with a strong life science background. You will be most passionate about multi-channel strategy and digital communications in your current role and excited to focus your career in this direction.
This is a new but established agency breaking records in business wins and innovative campaign strategy and development. These are natural entrepreneurs excited about being a big part the future of digital communications in health. If you have exceptional healthcare communications agency experience and passion to be part of this exciting story- please apply!

Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

